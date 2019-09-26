Mississippi leaders react to impeachment inquiry

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi’s leaders are joining in on providing reaction to the impeachment inquiry. The state’s Republican Congressional leaders are calling the impeachment proceedings a political game.
“With the Speaker getting involved, it actually scares me that the Democrats are putting politics over the American people," said Congressman Steven Palazzo-R. "It started with conspiracy and collusion, the Mueller investigation and it’s proven to be a waste of time, a waste of taxpayer dollars and this impeachment inquiry is going to be the same thing.”
Congressman Michael Guest said attention should instead be on finding solution to infrastructure, immigration reform and the opioid crisis impacting folks at home.
“I urge Speaker Pelosi to abandon this reckless attack on our President and our democracy and to join us in getting back to work on the issues that the American people elected us to solve," noted Guest.
Siding with several other Democrats in the call to impeach the President is Congressman Bennie Thompson.
We also reached out to the gubernatorial candidates for reaction to the inquiry.
Jim Hood provided a statement.
