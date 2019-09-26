Hattiesburg, Wayne County open region play with a rumpus

WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - District play begins Friday for class 5A – a new season and new life for many programs around the Pine Belt.
Hattiesburg High is hoping to start strong at Wayne County after a 1-3 non-district record. However, the Tigers ride to Waynesboro with momentum after a 22-point comeback win over Jefferson Davis.
"Hopefully, it gives us a lot to build off of,” said Hattiesburg head coach Tony Vance. “It shows our guys that we can accomplish anything if we stick together and stay as a team. That's the lesson that we hope as coaches they take from it. Is the confidence and belief in themselves that they can get the job done, any given task regardless what it is."
“I watched that game and you could see their kids, they never quit,” said Wayne County head coach Shelton Gandy, who has the War Eagles at 2-2 entering Friday’s contest. “They always play hard right to the end. They like their coach. Coach Vance is a tough coach and he coaches 'em. They’re very competitive and we expect their best.”
