USM student leads effort to send aid to Bahamian hurricane victims

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - A group of University of Southern Mississippi students is hoping to encourage fellow students to help hurricane victims in the Bahamas.
Graduate student Troy-Ann Mott, a native of the Bahamas, is raising money and collecting supplies for victims of Hurricane Dorian.
Tuesday, she and other students in USM’s African-Caribbean Society set up a booth in the Thad Cochran Center to collect donations.
Mott is partnering with a group of students at the University of Arkansas to help hurricane victims.
“The group immediately reached out to me and wanted to find ways to help the Bahamian people,” said Mott. “We went ahead and partnered with the group in Arkansas, and our goal is to raise funds to help those displaced students get all the school supplies they need as they try to get back to a life of normalcy.”
“I’m very proud of my country. Everybody has come together as a community helping the best way they can, but it’s a very difficult time on everybody, even if you’re not a resident of those islands. One member of the family is hurting, everybody is hurting,” Mott said.
You can help by visiting the “Boxes to the Bahamas” GoFundMe page.
