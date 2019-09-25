USM food pantry to host open house during Parent, Family Weekend

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Organizers of the annual Parent and Family Weekend at The University Mississippi are hoping you’ll take time to make a donation to USM’s Eagle’s Nest Food Pantry.
As part of the event, an open house will be held at the pantry on Friday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. and on game day Saturday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
The pantry, which serves USM students and staff, opened three years ago.
“This is our first year adding a service component to Parent and Family Weekend, so we hope that parents and families will give their support to our Southern Miss students,” said Ashley Jones, coordinator of parent and family programs in the Office of New Student and Retention Programs at USM.
“The pantry is a very active place, so there’s a lot to see and a lot to learn about as far as campus hunger,” said Tamara Hurst, faculty mentor for Eagle’s Nest Food Pantry.
Organizers hope donors will also check out a list of the eight most needed items at the food pantry, called the Eagle Eight.
Those items include canned tuna or chicken, macaroni and cheese, canned milk, peanut butter and jelly, spaghetti sauce, microwavable meals, macaroni noodles and fruit cups.
