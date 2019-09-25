Second former MDOT employee charged with embezzlement

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A second former MDOT worker was booked into the Hinds County jail following an indictment charging him with embezzlement.
Forty-nine-year-old Jarrod Wayne Ravencraft of Jackson turned himself in to authorities Wednesday following his indictment on one cont of embezzlement.
Ravencraft is accused of converting more than $10,000 in gift cards to his own use between June 2017 through March 2018 while employed at MDOT.
The gift cards were the property of the department.
If convicted, Ravencraft faces up to 20 years in prison.
