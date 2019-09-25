Saints reportedly bringing Stephone Anthony back to New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Two years and one week after trading Stephone Anthony to the Miami Dolphins, the Saints are bringing the 2015 first round pick back to New Orleans, according to an NFL Network report.
Ian Rapoport tweeted Wednesday morning that the Clemson product is being brought back, in part to reunite with special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi. The two were together in Miami. Anthony played 24 games with the Dolphins over two seasons, tallying 22 tackles.
In his first season with the Dolphins, Anthony played just 13% of the defensive snaps and 9% of the special teams snaps. In 2018, the defensive snaps diminished to just 2% but he found a niche on special teams, playing 79% of the time.
The Saints let their first rounder go before his third season with the team. During the 2015 and 2016 seasons, Anthony logged 127 tackles for the Saints in 28 games.
Anthony spent training camp with the Atlanta Falcons this offseason before being cut in the middle of August. He is the second former Dolphins linebacker that the Saints have added in the last month, trading for Kiko Alonso on September 1st.
