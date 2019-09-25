Man accused of leading police on three-county chase

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man is facing charges after reportedly leading police officers and sheriff’s deputies on a chase through three Pine Belt counties on Tuesday.
Petal Police Department Lt. Casey Walley said David Evans Mumme has been charged with felony eluding, disorderly conduct and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Walley said the chase started when Mumme, 44, drove away from a traffic stop initiated by Petal police on W. 1st Avenue. Officials said the chase went from Petal to Jones County, then into Covington County and back into Forrest County.
Walley said the chase came to an end when Mumme crashed near Peps Point Road in Forrest County. Mumme was then arrested and booked into the Forrest County Jail.
Mumme made his initial court appearance Wednesday and his bond was set at $9,500.
