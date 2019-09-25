Laurel police arrest suspect in July murder

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department has arrested the suspect in the murder of 42-year-old George Hosey Jr.
LPD investigators arrested 22-year-old Devante Malik Boyd around 6 p.m. Monday during the execution of a search warrant at a home on University Avenue.
Boyd is charged with one count of murder.
On July 28, police found Hosey dead from a gunshot wound after they were called to the scene at an apartment on W 11th Street. Family members said Hosey was a father of three children.
Boyd will have his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court on Wednesday at 1 p.m. The investigation is ongoing.
