Laurel police arrest suspect in July murder
Devante Malik Boyd, 22, is charged with murder in the death of George Hosey Jr. (Source: Laurel Police Department)
By Renaldo Hopkins | September 25, 2019 at 11:31 AM CDT - Updated September 25 at 11:31 AM

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department has arrested the suspect in the murder of 42-year-old George Hosey Jr.

LPD investigators arrested 22-year-old Devante Malik Boyd around 6 p.m. Monday during the execution of a search warrant at a home on University Avenue.

Boyd is charged with one count of murder.

On July 28, police found Hosey dead from a gunshot wound after they were called to the scene at an apartment on W 11th Street. Family members said Hosey was a father of three children.

Boyd will have his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court on Wednesday at 1 p.m. The investigation is ongoing.

