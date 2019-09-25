GEICO and Wreck-A-Mended team up to gift Baptist Children’s Village

PURVIS, Miss. (WDAM) - Two companies in Purvis are teaming up to donate a new car to an organization in need.
The Baptist Children’s Village provides homes to children from age 1 all the way through college around the state.
The program runs entirely off donations and relies heavily on the generosity of others.
With this donation from GEICO and Wreck-A-Mended, the Village’s executive director, Sean Milner, is ecstatic
“When they come together to decide, ‘hey, we want to help these kids too,’ I see that as a partnership with us to help children and better the lives of children who cannot live at home,” said Milner.
The car is a Nissan Altima that was a part of a theft claim for GEICO. Wreck-A-Mended got hold of the car and fixed it up for free so it would be ready for its new owner.
“It’s awesome giving back. All the time we’re doing baseball teams, football teams, other things, people coming by and getting donations. To be able to step up and be able to provide a car for a kid that’s going to college or the Baptist Village where multiple kids will use it from now on, it’s proud to be a part of it and give back to the community,” said vice president of Wreck-A-Mended, Lincoln Gatwood.
The Baptist Children’s Village will continue to use this car for children in their program for years to come. For now, it will go to a college freshman who will use it to get to and from class.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.