Fundraiser held in Laurel to benefit The Glory House

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - More than a dozen Jones County restaurants and vendors were part of the inaugural Taste and See event put on to benefit The Glory House in Laurel.
"It’s just a night to taste what the community is about and see what The Glory House is about,” said Glory House Director Grant Staples.
The Glory House serves its mission of sharing the gospel with all nations. It accomplishes this by donating food and clothing and providing other services for children and adults.
“A lot of what we do at The Glory House is we give out food bags,” said Grant. “We have a community meal once a month that brings in about 250 to 400 people. At every activity we do for children, which is at spring break and a couple camps during the summer, we feed them lunch and dinner,” said Staples.
Tuesday’s fundraiser was put on because the nonprofit needs help to continue providing services to the community.
“It was time to raise some funds,” said Staples. “It was time to put something together that would help support the next level of where we are headed. We were given a building a couple of years ago. We are going to move our food pantry out of the basement and into this new building. This event just seemed to make sense, to have an event of tasting and seeing what the ministry is about.”
A dessert demonstration was put on by “Master Chef” winner Whitney Miller. An auction was also part of the event.
