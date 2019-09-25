Forrest, Marion Co. receive funding from tax-forfeited property sales

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Secretary of State’s Office is releasing over $216,000 to 26 counties in the state from tax-forfeited property sale proceeds from July 1 to now.
Secretary Delbert Hosemann launched online auctions in July 2016 to organize the purchase of properties forfeited to the state for non-payment, and in recent years, successful auctions around different counties and communities in the state have raised thousands of dollars for Mississippi schools, municipalities, and counties.
Forrest County and Marion County will be the only Pine Belt counties to receive some of the money that will be released. Forrest County will receive $7,637.96 on 24 parcels, and Marion County will receive $1,563.72 on 2 parcels.
Additionally, there is an online auction in progress in Forrest County, with 300 parcels valued at over $1.6 million for sale.
To place a bid in the auction, you must register online here, where you can view property details such as parcel location, an auction map, auction dates, bid notices and market values of the property. Successful bidders will be notified by e-mail as soon as possible once bids are placed, and bid payment must be paid 5 to 7 days of notification, or use the “Buy It Now” price on any parcel instead of waiting until the end of the auction.
Hosemann said they are grateful for their partnerships with local government officials who help spread the word about the auctions in an effort to place back on the tax rolls.
“These amounts distributed represent 382 parcels, now back in productive use,” said Hosemann. “We are grateful for the partnerships we have with local government officials who help us spread the word about these auctions in an effort to place parcels back on the tax rolls.”
To view other tax-forfeited properties available for purchase, visit the Secretary of State’s tax-forfeited land search here, or call the Public Lands Division at (601) 359-5156.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.