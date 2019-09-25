Forrest, Marion Co. receive funding from tax-forfeited property sales

To place a bid in the auction, you must register online here , where you can view property details such as parcel location, an auction map, auction dates, bid notices and market values of the property. Successful bidders will be notified by e-mail as soon as possible once bids are placed, and bid payment must be paid 5 to 7 days of notification, or use the “Buy It Now” price on any parcel instead of waiting until the end of the auction.