Covington County Chamber hosts candidate forum

COLLINS, MS (WDAM) - Local and state candidates met the public face-to-face Tuesday night in Covington County during a forum at the county courthouse. It was sponsored by the Covington County Chamber of Commerce.
Candidates for chancery clerk, supervisor and constable spoke, as did the candidates for sheriff.
Both Republican Darrell “Perk” Perkins and Democrat Johnathon Anderson were given three minutes each to make their pitch to voters.
“It was personal contact with the citizens of Covington County where they could find out exactly what my platform is that I’m running on,” said Perkins.
“There’s a lot of people that don’t know me. There are people who want to put a face with a name and this gave us the opportunity to do that,” said Anderson.
Several Democratic candidates for state office also spoke, including former Hattiesburg mayor Johnny DuPree, who’s running for secretary of state, former state party chairman Rickey Cole, who’s running for commissioner of agriculture and Jay Hughes, who’s running for lieutenant governor.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.