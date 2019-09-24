Waynesboro man accused of sexually abusing vulnerable person; faces up to 15 years in prison

WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Attorney General Jim Hood’s office announced Tuesday the arrest of a Waynesboro man facing multiple years in prison for sexual battery of a vulnerable person.
Theodoric Davis, 47, turned himself into authorities Monday after a Wayne County grand jury indicted him on one count of sexual battery.
The indictment alleges Davis touched a vulnerable person without their consent for the purpose of gratifying his lust while working as a contract transporter.
Davis was booked in the Wayne County jail. The attorney general office said, if convicted, he could face up to 15 years in prison.
A charge is merely an accusation, and a defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.
This case was investigated by Trey Rogers with the AG’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit with the assistance of the arrest by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department. The prosecution will be handled by Special Assistant Attorneys General Mark Ward and Parker Wiseman.
