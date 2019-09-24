Hub City man charged with sexual battery of a child

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man was arrested Tuesday and charged with a sex crime involving a child.
According to Hattiesburg police, Raymond Anderson, 19, was arrested as part of an ongoing sexual battery investigation. HPD spokesman Ryan Moore said the alleged incident happened in early September at a home in Hattiesburg.
Moore said Anderson was booked into the Forrest County Jail on one count of sexual battery of a child under the age of 16. Jail records show he was booked just before 2 p.m. and is awaiting his initial court appearance.
