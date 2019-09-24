HPD working to track down commercial burglary suspect

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police are asking for the public’s help in solving a commercial burglary investigation that started two weeks ago.
Officials with HPD are working to identify the suspect wanted in a burglary that happened on Sept. 9 in the 4300 block of Lincoln Road.
In photos provided by police, the man can be seen driving a Ford F-150 pickup truck with mismatched red, white and maroon panels.
If you can identify the suspect or have any information about the crime that could help detectives, you’re asked to call the Hattiesburg Police Department or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-7867.
