High School Football Recap: Week 5; part 2

WALNUT GROVE, Miss. (WDAM) _ Junior Robert Henry ran for 172 yard and four touchdowns on five carries as Lumberton High School stayed unbeaten in Region4-1A with a 54-8 road win Friday over Leake County High School.
Junior Trevon Jessie ran for 40 yards and two touchdowns on six carries and sophomore Shavante Toney had 51 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries.
Senior Roland O’Banner scored a defensive touchdown for a second consecutive game, returning an interception off the Gators (1-4, 0-2 Region-1A).
Lumberton (3-2, 2-0) will host Sebastopol High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Bobcats (3-1, 1-0) are coming off an open week.
PURVIS, Miss. (WDAM) _ The Tornadoes stormed through the Tigers for 387 yards on the ground to pick up their second consecutive win.
Sophomore Ty Badon ran for 156 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carried. In Purvis’ last two games, Badon has run for 246 yards on 34 carries.
Junior quarterback Hunter Robinson rushed 34 yards and two touchdowns on four carries and threw a 19-yard scoring pass to senior Cole Chabert.
Junior Kade Sherrill added 86 yards on seven carries and Kaden Wines picked up 50 yards on 12 carries.
The Tigers (2-3) will host Forrest County Agricultural High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Aggies are coming off an open week.
The Tornadoes (2-3) host Seminary High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Bulldogs (4-1) held on for a 21-14 victory Friday over Raleigh High School.
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) _ The Wildcats trailed 13-0 after the first quarter, but rallied behind senior running back Kentrel Bullock to remain undefeated.
Columbia cut the deficit to 13-8 on senior Javen Moses’ 74-yard touchdown pass to senior Tryson Johnson and Bullock’s 2-point conversion run before grabbing s 14-13 halftime lead on Bullock’s 5-yard scoring run.
Bullock added a 1-yard run in the third quarter.
The Cougars (2-3) had taken a two-score lead in the first quarter on a 45-yard scoring pass from junior Haden Mullins to sophomore Brian Bogan and a 1-yard touchdown run from senior Kylan Cooper.
Columbia (5-0) has an open week before beginning Region 8-3A play on Oct. 4 at Tylertown High School.
COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) _ Junior quarterback Ty Keyes completed 15-of-18 passes for 238 yards and four touchdowns as the Tartars remained unbeaten.
Junior Arterrious Miller hauled in four passes for 100 yards two touchdowns, senior Jabez Griffith had two catches for 50 yards and a score and sophomore Cedrick Beavers caught a 15-yard touchdown pass.
Junior running back Jeffrey Pittman had 51 yards and a touchdown on 10 carried.
The Tartars (5-0) will travel north to visit Jackson Preparatory Academy at 7 p.m. Friday. The Patriots (4-1) defeated Lamar School 39-14 Friday.
Collins (1-4) will host Florence High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Eagles (1-4) beat Forest High School 30-21 Friday.
PELAHATCHIE, Miss. (WDAM) _ The unbeaten Bulldogs outscored the homestanding Chiefs 16-6 in the second half Friday to pick up the road win.
Senior quarterback Adrian Cole completed 9-of-15 passes for 107 yards and two touchdowns and ran 4 yards for a third score against the Chiefs (2-3). He also threw a 2-point conversion pass.
Freshman Tyrick Jones ran for 139 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries and snared a 26-yard scoring pass for the Bulldogs (5-0).
Senior Peyton Pickens caught s 49-yard pass for a touchdown and returned a fumble for a second score.
Junior LaMarcus Stubbs caught a 2-point conversion pass.
