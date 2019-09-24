Hattiesburg church vandalized with graffiti

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Two law enforcement agencies are working together to find the suspect or suspects responsible for tagging a Hattiesburg church with graffiti overnight.
Hattiesburg police said the vandalism at Venture Church on Lincoln Road was discovered Tuesday morning.
Red spray paint covers multiple windows, walls and doors at the church. Photos shared on the Hattiesburg Police Department’s Facebook page show the phrases “God forbids materials in heaven” and “why so serious?” were painted on the church.
Police could not provide more details on the investigation at this time but said anyone with knowledge of the incident should contact HPD or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-7867. The Lamar County Sheriff’s Office is also assisting in the investigation.
