Hal Marx won’t seek fourth term as Mayor of Petal

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Hal Marx says he will not run for a fourth term as Mayor of Petal in 2021. Marx confirmed his decision with WDAM after initially making the announcement in a Facebook post Tuesday afternoon.
In the social media post, Marx said, “I always said I would continue to serve as long as it was enjoyable and I felt like I was able to make a difference. Well, those two criteria are not as evident as they once were.”
Marx said the direction the city is headed financially played a part in his decision to step away from city hall at the end of his third term.
Marx said when he first took office in 2009, he promised to avoid raising taxes and has worked over the past decade to keep that promise. While Marx said he and the board of aldermen have been on the same page regarding city spending and taxes in the past, that seems to no longer be the case.
“Now, a majority of the board favors raising taxes and creating new taxes altogether, in order to fund more government,” Marx said in the post.
You can read Marx’s full post below:
“There's the feeling that the board and I are going in different directions for what we want for our city. I think maybe having new leadership in place for the city might be something we need to have happen in the next couple of years,” Marx said in an interview with WDAM.
Marx added at the end of the post that he will continue to work for the people of Petal through his last day in office.
