Gold Star Families Remembrance Week honors families of fallen soldiers

MISSISSIPPI (WDAM) - U.S. Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith has designated this week as Gold Star Families Remembrance Week. It’s a time to honor the families of military members who were killed in action.
Gold Star Families are immediate relatives of members of the Armed Forces who have been killed in combat or in support of military activities.
Hyde-Smith said in a statement that entire families share the grief and loss when a loved one is killed while serving their country.
“Entire families share the grief and loss of a loved one, who has died while serving to defend us. This resolution recognizes that fact and asks the American people to honor the families affected by the loss of a loved one in service to our country,” Hyde-Smith said.
This week, everyone is encouraged to perform acts of service and goodwill to honor the fallen, veterans and their families.
The first Gold Star Monument in the State of Mississippi was unveiled at Camp Shelby in 2018.
