Dry weather could lead to burn bans later this week

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Fire officials in Jones County are paying close attention to the increasingly dry weather conditions.
With humidity levels being low and the temperatures being high, along with lack of rain, the possibility of burn bans being issued across the Pine Belt is likely.
"There’s no moisture in the vegetation. A fire that is small and contained can grow quickly. The lack of precipitation, it’s dry underneath and on top and the fire spread is erratic,” said Jones County Fire Council President Lee Garick.
If the burning restrictions do go into effect, no outside burning will be allowed.
“If you see somebody burning and it looks potentially dangerous, report it. Call your local emergency operations center and get it reported so it can be prevented. We’ve already had several brush fires already here in Jones County,” Garick said.
If you violate the burn ban, Garick says you will face consequences such as fines and even jail time.
"If we are put under a burn ban and you light a fire and it does damage to somebody else’s property, structures, individuals, fire apparatus, emergency services personal, that’s all punishable by law,” said Garick.
There are currently no burn bans in the Pine Belt.
