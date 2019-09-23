Wicker, Hyde-Smith, Thompson, and Guest Announce $3.75 Million for 12 Mississippi School Districts

“The EIR grant will provide promising high school students in rural, low-income communities access to the advanced STEM courses that they require to achieve their full potential, but their schools otherwise could not offer,” Thompson said. “It will allow the Consortium, which serves some of the highest-poverty counties in America to build upon its initial success in using a blended format and leveraging various resources—faculty and tutors from renowned universities, in-class instructors, online resources, physical textbooks, video conference instruction, and residential programs at Mississippi universities—to provide exceptional, but undeserved, students the opportunity to excel in a rigorous curriculum.”