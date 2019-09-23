Mississippi’s unemployment rate improving

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Over the past five years, Mississippi’s unemployment rate has dropped by 3%, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
According to Hattiesburg Area Development Partnership President Chad Newell, overall job growth has gone up 3.8% in the last year.
In overall growth, Hattiesburg is number one in Mississippi and top 20 in the nation, according to Newell.
“With a strong economy you have people who are able to provide for themselves and their families. They have more disposable income, so that stimulates the economy even more,” said Newell.
The Area Development Partnership’s job is to find businesses that would be good fit for the city. Newell said there are some projects in the pipeline that will continue to keep the growth going in the Hub City.
