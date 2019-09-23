MDEQ cleaning oil spill at site of deadly explosion in Wayne Co.

WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality is working to clean up an oil spill that happened when two storage tanks exploded in Wayne County on Friday, killing one man.
Officials with MDEQ said they discovered Saturday that some oil did escape from containment as a result of the explosion that killed 59-year-old Randy Ducksworth Sr. MDEQ said no water sources have been affected by the spill and cleanup is expected to be complete in a few days.
While MDEQ crews are cleaning up, the investigation into what led to the explosion at the oil operating site is ongoing.
Capt. Lance Chancellor, with Powers Fire and Rescue, said the tanks exploded around 8:22 a.m., killing Ducksworth and sparking a fire that spread to a nearby wooded area. It took firefighters about 30 minutes to extinguish the flames after arriving on scene.
Chancellor said there were four other workers at the site when the explosion happened. No other injuries were reported.
The site is run by Tellus Operating Group, a Ridgeland-based company that operates hundreds of oil and gas wells in Louisiana and Mississippi, according to the company’s website. Ducksworth was a subcontractor working for TOG.
