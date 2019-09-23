Lieutenant governor candidate Jay Hughes makes campaign stop in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Candidates for statewide offices continue to campaign across the state as we get closer to Mississippi’s general election in November. On Monday, Jay Hughes, the Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor, was touring the Pine Belt.
His first stop was at the Children's Center for Communication and Development at The University of Southern Mississippi. Hughes toured the facility on the USM campus and shared his plans for education and healthcare with supporters.
“It all starts with education. It's something I've been saying for years, and that means educating ourselves about what we are voting for, because this is going to be an election that makes a difference on education, healthcare, roads and bridges, mental illness and addiction," said Hughes.
Hughes’ tour of Hattiesburg also included The DuBard School for Language Disorders, Forrest General Hospital and Clinic and an evening meeting with young voters on the USM campus.
Hughes is facing Republican candidate Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann in the general election on Nov. 5.
