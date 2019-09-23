Hundreds participate in Governor’s Ride benefitting Wounded Warriors

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - What better way to spend the last Saturday of summer than driving down the highway? That is exactly how hundreds of bikers decided to spend the day as the Sixth Annual Governor’s Ride rolled through the state.
The ride began in Richland and ended at Jones Park in Gulfport with a brief stop in Hattiesburg. Gov. Phil Bryant led the way on his motorcycle with a law enforcement escort on the route.
The ride raised over $60,000 for the Wounded Warriors of Mississippi and had more than 730 riders.
