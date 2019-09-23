High School Football Recap: Week 5; part 1

SUMRALL, Miss. (WDAM) - West Marion High School senior quarterback Jeremiah Holmes threw three touchdown passes Friday night as the unbeaten Trojans rolled past host Sumrall High School 43-0.
Holmes completed 11-of-17 for 208 yards, including a 38-yard touchdown pass to junior Qavonte Adams (38 yards) and scoring passes of 54 yards and 53 yards to junior Omarion Husband. Holmes also ran three times for 44 yards.
Sophomore Octavious Harvey had touchdown runs of 11 yards and 15 yards, junior Jartavious Martin added a 4-yard touchdown run and sophomore Larry Magee rounded out the scoring with a 6-yard run.
Husband caught four passes for 115 yards and two touchdowns, while Swanigan made four catches for 75 yards and a touchdown.
Sumrall, which has lost its starting and backup quarterbacks to injuries, have been unable to score in any of its past three games with Presbyterian Christian (3-0) and Seminary (20-0) high schools and West Marion.
The Bobcats (2-3) will visit Newton County High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Cougars (3-2) lost 42-15 to Union High School Friday.
West Marion (5-0) will visit Vancleave High School (3-2) at 7 p.m. Friday. The Bulldogs (3-2), whose wins have all come on the road, beat South Jones High School Friday 35-10 in Ellisville.
South Jones (1-4) will open Region 3-5A play at 7 p.m. Friday when it travels across Jones County to visit Laurel High School. The Golden Tornadoes (3-1) are coming off an open week.
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Senior quarterback Dylan Farve rushed for 210 yards and five touchdowns on 10 carries as the Rebels evened their Region 4-1A.
Farve also completed 10-of-15 passes for 121 yards and a touchdown.
The Rebels (2-3, 1-1 Region 4-1A) will travel to Tylertown at 7 p.m. Friday to face Salem High School. The Wildcats (1-4, 1-1) dropped a 54-0 decision Friday to Stringer High School.
The Crusaders (0-4, 0-2) will welcome Resurrection Catholic High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Eagles (4-0, 2-0) topped Mt. Olive High School 27-8 Friday.
NEW AUGUSTA, Miss. (WDAM) - Sophomore Tyrion Sumrall ran for 211 yards and a touchdown on 32 carries, but it wasn’t enough to push the Bulldogs past the unbeaten Gulf Coast Tigers.
Bay (5-0) scored a touchdown in each of the first three quarters, Sumrall scored and added the 2-point conversion run.
Junior Jaden Scott ran for 28 yards on five carries and caught a pass for 19 yards for the Bulldogs.
Perry Central (2-3) will visit Pass Christian High School (3-2) at 7 p.m. Friday. The Pirates (3-2) lost 33-27 Friday to North Pike High School.
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Warriors held the unbeaten Raiders from Metairie, La., to just seven points _ the fewest allowed in four games by Oak Grove this season.
But Rummel was even stingier, sending the Warriors Friday to their first defeat of the season.
All the game’s points came in the second quarter The Raiders (4-0) got on the board first, with Kyle Wickersham connecting on a 22-yard touchdown pass to Logan Diggs.
Oak Grove got a 33-yard field goal from Michael Owens later in the quarter.
The Warriors (3-1) will travel to Lucedale for a 7 p.m. kickoff Friday to open Region 3-6A play at George County High School. The Rebels (3-1) will be coming off an open week.
