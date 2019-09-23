Gulfport teen sentenced to 35 years for killing 16-year-old

Gulfport teen sentenced to 35 years for killing 16-year-old
Kobe Augustine, 19, was convicted of killing 16-year-old Nigel Poole, also of Gulfport. Augustine was 15 at the time of the incident. (Source: Harrison County Sheriff's Office)
By Lindsay Knowles | September 23, 2019 at 8:44 AM CDT - Updated September 23 at 2:38 PM

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Kobe Augustine was just 15 years old when, nearly four years ago, he shot and killed 16-year-old Nygel Poole.

After being convicted of second-degree murder earlier this year, Augustine - who is now 19 - will spend the next 35 years in prison. That’s the sentence that was handed down last week by Judge Lawrence Bourgeois.

Nygel Poole (Photo source: Facebook)
Nygel Poole (Photo source: Facebook)

The shooting happened on Jan. 23, 2016, in a Gulfport alley just north of 19th Street. Police say the two teens got into an argument and Augustine shot Poole twice in the face.

Multiple witnesses who were friends with both teens identified Augustine as the shooter, saying they heard the gunshots just minutes after Poole and Augustine walked off together. Moments later, they said Augustine came running back down the street claiming that a car was shooting at them. Augustine was later overheard telling someone that he had actually shot Poole.

Kobe Augustine was just 15 when he was arrested in January 2016 and charged with murder in the death of Nygel Poole.
Kobe Augustine was just 15 when he was arrested in January 2016 and charged with murder in the death of Nygel Poole.

Police said they found Augustine hiding under his bed later that night and arrested him, initially charging him with aggravated assault. The charges were upgraded to second-degree murder the next day when Poole died at the hospital.

Poole’s mother said the two boys had known each other since they were toddlers.

Judge Bourgeois heard from a Gulfport detective who testified that Augustine has had 22 major rules violations at Harrison County Jail since being arrested in January 2016, including multiple citations for threatening and assaulting other inmates and corrections officers.

Judge Bourgeois sentenced Augustine to 35 years for second-degree murder, noting that it was a sad commentary on where we are as a society that one young man lost his life and another threw his life away because of his decision to fire the gun that killed Poole.

Augustine will be in his 50′s when the full amount of his sentence is served.

Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.