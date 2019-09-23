Ellisville man charged in deadly hit-and-run

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - An Ellisville man was charged in a hit-and-run that killed a woman in Jones County Monday morning.
Sheriff Alex Hodge said deputies responded to the hit-and-run accident in the Bridgewater subdivision in Ellisville, around 7 a.m.
The woman, who was a pedestrian, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The sheriff’s office said the woman has been identified but isn’t releasing her name at this time.
The driver, Erik Evans, 38, turned himself into the Ellisville Police Department and was charged with leaving the scene of an accident.
Hodge said Evans is possibly facing additional charges.
