A total team effort propels the Saints to a win over the Seahawks without Brees

Saints 33-27 Seahawks

Saints defense celebrates Vonn Bell's TD. (Source: New Orleans Saints)
By Garland Gillen | September 22, 2019 at 6:31 PM CDT - Updated September 22 at 7:24 PM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A special teams touchdown, a defensive score, and a steady performance from Teddy Bridgewater was enough to give the Saints a vital win over the Seahawks, 33-27.

Filling in for Drew Brees, who’s out with a thumb injury, Bridgewater finished the contest going 19-of-27 passing, 172 yards, and two touchdown passes.

Alvin Kamara racked up two touchdowns for the Black and Gold. Kamara totaled 152 yards by ground and air in the win.

A Deonte Harris 53-yard punt return for a touchdown, and a Vonn Bell 33-yard score on a fumble recovery, staked the Saints to an early lead over the Seahawks.

Deonte Harris punt return for a TD

Bell TD off a fumble return

With a 13-7 lead, Bridgewater started to finally get comfortable in the Saints offense. He hit Alvin Kamara for a 29-yard touchdown in the second quarter, and connected with Michael Thomas on a 1-yard TD pass in the third quarter.

Those two touchdown passes extended the Saints to a 27-7 advantage.

Kamara 29-yard TD

Thomas 1-yard TD reception

