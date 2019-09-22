More arrests made in undercover human trafficking operation in Hattiesburg

By Staff Staff | September 22, 2019 at 5:06 PM CDT - Updated September 22 at 5:06 PM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Another undercover operation by the Pine Belt Anti-Human Trafficking Task Force landed more people behind bars on Friday.

According to authorities, the operation took place in the City of Hattiesburg, where seven people were arrested for various sex crimes.

The charges are as followed:

  • 2 suspects were arrested for Engaging in Prostitution
  • 1 suspect was arrested for Procuring Prostitution
  • 1 suspect was arrested for Aiding and Abetting Prostitution
  • 1 suspect was arrested for Promoting Prostitution and Possession of a Controlled Substance: Meth.
  • 1 suspect was arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia and an MDOC warrant.
  • 1 suspect was arrested for Child Exploitation and Luring Online.

Two weeks ago, an operation was conducted at a local hotel in Hattiesburg, where five men were arrested.

A potential prostitution bust turned into a human trafficking investigation last week and led to the arrest of a Mississippi coast man. He was charged with multiple crimes, including exploitation of a vulnerable adult, abuse of a vulnerable adult and prostitution-accepting money from a prostitute.

Law enforcement agencies assisting in this operation include Homeland Security, Mississippi Department of Corrections, Forrest County Sheriff’s Office, Hattiesburg Police Department, 12th District Narcotics Enforcement Team, Purvis Police Department, Waveland Police Department, Wiggins Police Department, and Forrest County Drug Court.

