Hub City Special Olympics hosts Fall Games at OGHS

LAMAR COUNTY, MS (WDAM) - Dozens of people gathered at the football stadium at Oak Grove High School Saturday morning for a “special” athletic event.
About 50 athletes and 70 volunteers participated in the 5th annual Fall Games for Hub City Special Olympics.
Some of the events included a horseshoe toss, soccer, softball, and a home run derby.
Hattiesburg is one of more than one dozen regions for Special Olympics in Mississippi.
“We are growing the program,” said Catherine Crutcher, director of Hub City Special Olympics. “We would love for the City of Hattiesburg and all the volunteers in the surrounding areas to come out and just make it huge, a bigger event. We’ve about doubled our size in the last two years in athlete and volunteers, so it’s awesome.”
Maria Lejeune was one of the athletes who participated.
“I’ve never done horseshoes in my life, so this is my first time. I had so much fun with my friends and coaches and everybody,” Lejeune said.
The state games for Special Olympics will be held at Camp Shelby Oct. 11-13.
