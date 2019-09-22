Forrest County sheriff’s candidate Oswalt meets voters at Kamper Park rally

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Supporters of independent candidate for Forrest County sheriff Jerry Oswalt held a rally in Hattiesburg Saturday afternoon.
They gathered at Kamper Park for food, live music and to hear from Oswalt.
Oswalt, 73, is a retired businessman who says he wants to start a Forrest County cadet program for young people, ages 12-19.
And he says if elected, he’ll donate part of his salary to help pay reserve deputies.
“I would really like to urge our voters to get out and vote and let’s make a change, make a difference,” Oswalt said. “And I’m talking about a complete change. I’m not talking about the same old status quo, going down the same old trail, I’m talking about taking a bright new path.”
Oswalt will face fellow independent Kenny Johnson and Republican Charlie Sims in the November general election.
