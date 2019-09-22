Camp Shelby hosting Alaska brigade for “Operation Artic Anvil”

CAMP SHELBY, MS (WDAM) - An active-duty Army brigade, stationed in Alaska, is about to undergo some intense training at Camp Shelby.
About 5,000 troops from the 4th Brigade of the 25th Infantry Division will take part in “Operation Arctic Anvil.”
It will take place during much of October.
It’s the first time in 50 years Camp Shelby has hosted an active-duty brigade for this type of training during peacetime.
The training will include airborne operations.
“If this operation goes off without a hitch and I certainly believe it will, It’s something that we may can do annually, this time of year, after all of our annual training with the National Guard is completed and it brings a lot of economic boost not only to Camp Shelby, but to the State of Mississippi as well,” said Col. Bobby Ginn, commander of Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center.
About half of the troops are already at Camp Shelby.
They are stationed at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage.
