Two Lamar Co. Volunteer Fire Depts. improve fire rating

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hickory Grove and Sumrall volunteer fire departments are now a fire Protection Class 7.
“Over the past year, we’ve been able to hire four more new firefighters,” said Fire Chief Michael Williamson. “That helped us. We also increased our volunteers. I think because more training has been seen. I think that increased our volunteers. We also had to do a 750 gallon a minute water shuttle. We were graded on that.”
Fire officials say the improvement wouldn’t be possible without support from the county.
“There are numerous things that go into this,” Williamson said. “We couldn’t do this without the help of our automatic aid departments around us. It takes a lot of man hours to move a rating.”
What this means for the community is that their insurance rates will now be lower.
The Lamar County Board of Supervisors want to encourage community members to call their insurance provider to see their savings.
“There will be savings. Personally, I called my insurance agent yesterday and I had $187.60 savings,” said District 5 supervisor Dale Lucas. “A cousin of mine called and said it saved him $175 dollars a year. So, there is a savings. I really hope that everyone will take advantage of this and save that money over the next year.”
Both Hickory grove and Sumrall have been Class 8s since 2007.
