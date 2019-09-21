Laurel father pleads guilty to murder in 2015 death of son

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Laurel man charged with killing his own son plead guilty to second-degree murder and is sentenced to more than 20 years in prison.
Rashaud Crosby was arrested in December, of 2015, after authorities said he head-butted his son to death, who was six-months-old at the time.
Crosby was initially charged and indicted with capital murder, but Friday’s guilty plea was for second-degree murder.
He was sentenced to 40 years total but only has to serve 23 years.
