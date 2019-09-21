Gametime - Week 5 of high school football

By Taylor Curet | September 21, 2019 at 12:20 AM CDT - Updated September 21 at 12:20 AM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - It was Homecoming week for many schools across the Pine Belt area. Here’s a look at some of the high school football scores from week five:

  • Hattiesburg (28) Jefferson Davis (27)
  • Taylorsville (35) Collins (0)
  • Columbia (20) Lawrence County (13)
  • Lumberton (54) Leake County (8)
  • Archbishop Rummel (7) Oak Grove (3)
  • Bay Springs (36) Pelahatchie (27)
  • Purvis (34) Northeast Jones (10)
  • Richton (40) Sacred Heart (11)
  • West Marion (43) Sumrall (0)
  • PCS (40) Wayne Academy (7)
  • Seminary (21) Raleigh (14)
  • Vancleave (35) South Jones (10)
  • Stringer (54) Salem (0)
  • Southeast Lauderdale (21) North Forrest (14)
  • Biloxi (31) Stone (14)
  • South Pike (30) Tylertown (9)
  • Picayune (53) Poplarville (15)
  • Mize (36) St. Andrew’s (3)
  • Resurrection Catholic (27) Mount Olive (8)
  • Greene County (42) Gautier (14)
  • Northeast Lauderdale (28) Heidelberg (12)
  • Magee (51) Kemper County (12)
  • Sylva-Bay Academy (28) Benton Academy (15)

