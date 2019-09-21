Gametime - Week 5 of high school football

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - It was Homecoming week for many schools across the Pine Belt area. Here’s a look at some of the high school football scores from week five:
- Hattiesburg (28) Jefferson Davis (27)
- Taylorsville (35) Collins (0)
- Columbia (20) Lawrence County (13)
- Lumberton (54) Leake County (8)
- Archbishop Rummel (7) Oak Grove (3)
- Bay Springs (36) Pelahatchie (27)
- Purvis (34) Northeast Jones (10)
- Richton (40) Sacred Heart (11)
- West Marion (43) Sumrall (0)
- PCS (40) Wayne Academy (7)
- Seminary (21) Raleigh (14)
- Vancleave (35) South Jones (10)
- Stringer (54) Salem (0)
- Southeast Lauderdale (21) North Forrest (14)
- Biloxi (31) Stone (14)
- South Pike (30) Tylertown (9)
- Picayune (53) Poplarville (15)
- Mize (36) St. Andrew’s (3)
- Resurrection Catholic (27) Mount Olive (8)
- Greene County (42) Gautier (14)
- Northeast Lauderdale (28) Heidelberg (12)
- Magee (51) Kemper County (12)
- Sylva-Bay Academy (28) Benton Academy (15)
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.