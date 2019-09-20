Truckers line Hwy to show support for Rolling Fork man with rare form of cancer

“I want to start off by saying that I am truly blessed to live in a community that is so small, but has so much love and support! This morning as we had just left the church on the way to Memphis, farmers friends and family lined the sides of Highway 61 with 52 big trucks to wish me luck on this adventure! I love each and every one of your guys and I think you so much for the love and support that I have received!!!! #teambossross”