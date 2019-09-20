PRCC leads state community colleges in enrollment growth

POPLARVILLE, MS (WDAM) - The state’s oldest community college is also the fastest growing in Mississippi.
Preliminary figures show fall enrollment at Pearl River Community College is up 7.2 percent over fall of 2018 and credit hours are up 6.4 percent.
The numbers are from a 10th day enrollment report from the Mississippi Community College Board.
Six of Mississippi’s 15 community colleges had increased enrollment this fall, but PRCC had the largest percentage increase.
“I think the thing we’re most proud of is we’ve had this growth and we have not raised tuition in three years,” said Adam Breerwood, president of Pearl River Community College. “We’ve increased scholarship line item to try to provide more opportunities for students to get higher education in our surrounding communities."
Breerwood says this is the seventh semester in a row that enrollment numbers have gone up.
PRCC has a reported enrollment of 5,374 this fall.
