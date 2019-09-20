$22 million barracks renovation underway at Camp Shelby

CAMP SHELBY, MS (WDAM) - Camp Shelby is renovating dozens of decades-old barracks.
A $22 million project to add new roofs, new insulation and other improvements to 48 barracks began in July and is scheduled to wrap up in December of 2021.
Mac’s Construction of Hattiesburg is the contractor.
Federal dollars from the National Guard Bureau are funding the project.
“These are cinder block buildings that were built in the early 60′s and many years ago, we went back and added HVAC systems in these barracks, but without the insulation, it was hard to keep them cool, especially in the summer time,” said Col. Bobby Ginn, commander of Camp Shelby. “But, (the renovations) will make things much easier and much better and more efficient."
Ginn hopes to renovate hundreds of other old barracks on post over the next few years.
