Jones falls behind early in loss; PRCC drops third straight

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones College scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter but came up just short of completing a comeback at No. 4 Mississippi Gulf Coast, falling 20-14.
Redshirt sophomore Chei Hill led the Bobcats with 14 tackles on defense. No. 13 Jones (2-2) plays its fourth road game in five weeks at Southwest Mississippi on Thursday at 7 p.m.
Two turnovers in the first quarter put Pearl River Community College in an early 21-0 hole as the Wildcats fell to East Central 35-0 on the road.
PRCC (1-3) returns to Poplarville on Thursday to host No. 19 Hinds at 6 p.m.
