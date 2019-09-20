HPD searching for false pretense suspect

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a suspect in an ongoing false pretense investigation.
The Metro Crime Stoppers, along with HPD, posted a photo on Facebook Thursday afternoon of a woman who they believe to be the suspect. She is wanted for cashing an invalid money order of $4,000.
If you can identify this individual, please contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP (7867) or here, or call the Hattiesburg Police Department at 601-544-7900.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.