Hattiesburg museum hosts back-to-school event for girls

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Hattiesburg’s African-American Military History Museum hosted an event just for girls Thursday, to help them do well in school and in life.
It was called, “Mind Over Matter.”
It featured inspiring words from Linda Vasquez, executive director of DREAM (Drug-free Resources for Education and Alternatives in Mississippi) of Hattiesburg, Inc. and Tupelo veteran and author Claudette Esmerelda.
Attendees were from Hattiesburg High School and the Youth Challenge Program at Camp Shelby.
“It’s a back to school event, but also talking about women empowerment and health and wellness and it’s a partnership with a variety of organizations and individuals,” Vasquez said.
“I will be talking with them about right decisions, about how to overcome obstacles and how to basically get to the point of self-actualization,” said Esmerelda.
Esmerelda is also hosting a special “Storytime with a Soldier” event for elementary school students at the museum Friday morning, from 10-11 a.m.
