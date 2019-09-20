Game of the Week Preview: Jeff Davis vs. Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Jeff Davis and Hattiesburg will meet Friday night. Although the two are in different classifications, both teams are quite familiar with each other.
"It's really exciting when a school like Hattiesburg gives us a chance to come and play,” Jeff Davis head coach Lance Mancuso said. “I know our fans are excited about coming to Hattiesburg. Coach Vance and I coached together at the MS/AL game years ago. I've got a tremendous amount of respect for him."
"He's one of the best all-time in the state, he's got several state champs to speak for itself,” Hattiesburg head coach Tony Vane said. “His team is getting better and better as the year goes on."
The Jaguars are 2-2 on the season and are coming off a win over Lawrence County. Mancuso is hoping to keep the momentum flowing.
"We're getting better,” Mancuso said. “We played probably our best ball game yet last week. hopefully, we can just build off of that."
On the other side, the Tigers are off to a slow 0-3 start to the season, although Vance said he saw a big improvement in last week's game against rival Oak Grove.
"In the off week, I thought we worked on Hattiesburg,” Vance said. “Things that we needed to work on. Things we needed to fix. I thought we showed a lot of improvement.”
Friday's matchup will be a test for both teams.
"They’re a really talented football team,” Mancuso said. “Well-coached. They've got some dynamic offensive guys. Defensively they're big. Run to the football. They're going to be a huge problem for us. Hopefully, we can find a way to move the ball and get some first downs and make it a competitive game."
“A lot of speed,” Vance said. “A lot of guys that can play physical and love to play the game of football. Well-coached and will be extremely hard.”
