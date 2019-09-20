1 killed in explosion in Wayne County; emergency crews responding

One person is dead following an explosion in Wayne County Friday morning. (Source: Eddie Robertson)
By Chris Thies | September 20, 2019 at 9:39 AM CDT - Updated September 20 at 10:52 AM

WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - One person is dead following an explosion in Wayne County Friday morning, according to Sheriff Jody Ashley.

District 2 Supervisor Joe Dyess described it as a “pipeline explosion” and said it happened in the area of Fred West Road and Gatlin Road.

Ashley said the explosion involved a stationary holding tank, but he could not say what was inside the tank.

Dyess said first responders are assessing the situation and several ambulances and an air medical transport unit are on the scene.

First responders stage near site of explosion in Wayne County. (Source: Eddie Robertson)

WDAM has a news crew in Wayne County working to gather more details. We will update this developing story with more information as it becomes available.

