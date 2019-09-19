Scattered showers will cool us down Thursday afternoon

We started off your Thursday with sunny skies and temperatures in the mid-70s. Skies will cloud up later today as a back door cool front moves in from Alabama. This will give us a good chance for scattered storms in the afternoon, so keep your raincoats handy. Highs will be in the low 90s. Temperatures this evening will be in the low 80s with lows in the upper 60s. Friday will be slightly cooler as highs only top out around 90 degrees under sunny skies. Our humidity will be a little lower too, which will be nice. Expect great weather for those Friday night football games with temperatures in the 80s. This weekend looks to be cooler with slightly less humidity and highs back in the low 90s. We look to stay relatively dry over the next 10 days with the exception of a stray shower in the middle of next week.