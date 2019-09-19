PRCC faces another tough test at East Central

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Pearl River Community College faces another challenge on the road on Thursday when it visits East Central at 6:30 p.m.
The Wildcats (1-2) hope to bounce back from a 32-9 loss to No. 11 Copiah-Lincoln in their home opener. PRCC battles a Warriors team (2-1) that rides a two-game win streak and is averaging 304.7 yards per game.
PRCC is experiencing a sort of “baptism by fire” with many freshmen playing major roles. However, third-year head coach Ted Egger knows that’s just the nature of junior college football and two-year programs.
“It’s a ready-now league,” Egger said. “There’s not a whole lot of time, unfortunately, for the development of players. They have to be ready to come in and play. It’s about making plays and we have a lot of young guys right now that have done a great job of learning the system and they’re going out there and making plays on the field.”
