PCS finding ways to win close games

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - In their 3-1 start to the season, the PCS Bobcats’ combined margin of victory is just five points.
Every contest has been decided by one possession including two one-point wins and the latest - a 3-0 win over Sumrall - coming down to Garrett Lunceford’s field goal.
"I think it's a great confidence builder in our football team,” said PCS head coach Derek White. “Winning those close ones are going to pay off. I think our kids believe in every game we have a chance to win because of how we finish. We were looking at the numbers the other day, we’re outscoring our opponents significantly in the fourth quarter. Playing our best football in the fourth quarter and I think that’s why you see we’ve lost one game, and that’s it right now.”
The Bobcats visit Wayne Academy on Friday at 7 p.m.
