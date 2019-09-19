Miss. Walmarts host free wellness event Saturday

Free health services will be offered at Walmart locations in Mississippi on Saturday. (Source: Pixabay)
September 19, 2019 at 1:26 PM CDT - Updated September 19 at 1:26 PM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Saturday is Walmart Wellness Day, and Mississippi stores will be offering free health services and resources.

The event will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Walmart stores with pharmacies.

Services include:

  • Free health screenings: Total cholesterol, glucose, blood pressure, BMI and vision.
  • Low-cost flu shots and immunizations.
  • Opportunity to speak with local pharmacist.
  • Giveaways.
  • Wellness demos.
  • Heart health information.

