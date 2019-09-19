Miss. Walmarts host free wellness event Saturday

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Saturday is Walmart Wellness Day, and Mississippi stores will be offering free health services and resources.
The event will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Walmart stores with pharmacies.
Services include:
- Free health screenings: Total cholesterol, glucose, blood pressure, BMI and vision.
- Low-cost flu shots and immunizations.
- Opportunity to speak with local pharmacist.
- Giveaways.
- Wellness demos.
- Heart health information.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.