Jones College’s Daylen Gill a force at linebacker

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - In just two games, Daylen Gill has climbed Jones College’s tackling leaderboard.
The sophomore linebacker’s recorded 21 tackles – 6.5 for loss – to lead the Bobcats. An Ole Miss commit, Gill said the position has been the right fit since his days at Louisville High School.
"That's the most aggressive position on the field to me because you have to take on blocks from the linemen, you gotta tackle the running back and you're the leader on defense,” Gill said.
"Daylen's special,” said Jones head coach Steve Buckley. “He really is, he's a really good linebacker. He’s 232 pounds right now, runs very well, explodes. Daylen does everything we ask – on the field, off the field, classroom, everywhere. Really, really good football player."
The No. 13 Bobcats (2-1) hit the road again on Thursday in a top 15 showdown against No. 4 Mississippi Gulf Coast at 7 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.