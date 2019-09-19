HPSD makes history with accountability ratings

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg Public School District has five schools with a B-rating in this years accountability report.
The report is a way to measure the district’s performance.
Each school is given a rating and all of the schools within the district are taken into account when coming up with the overall score.
The five schools are with a B-rating are, Woodley, Grace Christian, Hawkins, Thames, and N.R. Burger.
Dr. Robert Williams, HPSD’s superintendent, spoke about the importance of sending the students onto their next step prepared.
“Schools exist to educate and for us in Hattiesburg public school district it’s making sure that all of our students, when they graduate, they are afforded one of three opportunities," Williams said. “One, enrollment at an institution of higher learning. Secondly, enlistment in a branch of service of their choice. And third and most importantly, employed in a job and or career so they can not only take care of themselves but they can take care of their family as well.”
Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker commented on the report on Facebook.
